Sommerfeld leads way as Viking golfers qualify for state

South Tahoe needed a quality result on the links Wednesday afternoon and got it.

Bailey Sommerfeld shot a 10-over par 81 to lead the Vikings to a third-place finish in the final Northern League meet of the season at Schaffer's Mill Golf & Lake Club in Truckee. The result clinched a spot in the state playoffs early next week.

The Vikings finished the regular season solidly in third place, just six points behind second place and 19 points behind the league champ. Sommerfeld's score was tied for ninth best.

All five Vikings players recorded scores in the 80s, but only the top four scores count toward the overall team score. Mickey Sullivan and Connor Molesworth each carded 84s and Dalton Drum and Marcus Slack each shot 89s, one was dropped from the team score.

The Vikings will leave for Las Vegas at 4 a.m. Saturday in preparation for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Nevada State Boys' Golf Championship.

The Tournament will take place Monday and Tuesday, May 14-15, at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump, about an hour west of Las Vegas