South Lake Tahoe’s Jamie Anderson named to 2018-19 US Snowboard Team

Jamie Anderson on Monday was named to the 2018-19 U.S Snowboard Team, according to a press release from U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

The announcement was a forgone conclusion with Anderson winning slopestyle gold medals in each of the past two Winter Olympics. She also won a silver medal in big air at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Also on the team are Olympic medalists Chloe Kim (Torrance, Calif.), Red Gerard (Silverthorne, Colo.), Chris Corning (Denver, Colo.), Arielle Gold (Steamboat Springs, Colo.), Kelly Clark (Mammoth Lakes, Calif.), Kyle Mack, (West Bloomfield, Mich.), Alex Deibold (Manchester, Vt.) and Lindsey Jacobellis (Stratton Mountain, Vt.)

"We have such an amazing group of returning athletes along with talented new Rookies this year," said U.S. Freeski and Snowboard Director Jeremy Forster. "We are looking forward to starting our U.S. competition season at the Copper Mountain Grand Prix, and building towards the World Championships in Park City."

Some of the high profile events the team will compete in include the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, Dec. 5-8, and Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, March 4-9.

The riders also always mark the X Games, Dew Tour and the Burton U.S. Open among the season's top goals.

"U.S. Team riders have had a fun and successful offseason with camps at Timberline, Ore. and on the European Glaciers this fall," said Mike Jankowski, U.S Freeski and Snowboard halfpipe, slopestyle and big air head coach. "We have a super solid group of riders and everyone is ready to get competition underway this season."