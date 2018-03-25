South Lake’s Fox earns top Vans Hi-Standard tour award at Sierra

South Lake Tahoe's Alli Fox earned a first in the last Vans Hi-Standard international snowboarding series event of the 2018 tour.

Fox earned Vans series the first ever women's MVP award Sunday, March 18, at Sierra-at-Tahoe after nine tour stops around the world, including Canada, South Korea and Finland.

More than $2,500 was dispersed on the spot for the most creative maneuvers during the open jam that was judged by special guests and Vans team riders Pat Moore and Zac Marben.

A six-foot powder that accrued over several days highlighted the event. The competition started as the final snow showers were headed out of the area.

Sierra-at-Tahoe's park crew put together an exclusive skateboarding-inspired course that featured a big air jump, a massive wall ride, a pine tree pole jam and a rhythm section with multiple hips and transfer options which lead into a rail garden.

South Lake's Whitney Teague grabbed some of that $2,500 by turning in the best trick for girls 16 and over. She performed a 50-50 boardslide to fakie on a flat down rail.

The most improved award winner went to South Lake 8-year-old Devon Smead

Also winning awards were Dylan Okurski, of Colorado (men's MVP), Saku Tiilikainen (men's rail jam best trick 16 and over), Shaun Murphy and Jes Albary (boy's and girl's rail jam best trick 15 and under).

Vans team riders Parker Szumowski and Yawgoon Members Marcus Rand, Brian Skorupski and Dylan Gamache were also present as formal judges for the rail jam contest.

To cap off the series finale, competitors joined Vans team riders for a local premiere of Vans' first-ever snowboard film "Landline."

The Vans Hi-Standard series is one of the largest amateur free and open to the public snowboarding contest series in the world.

For more information, visit http://www.vans.com/HiStandardSeries.