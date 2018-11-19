South Shore’s Sidney to compete in European curling championships

Larry Sidney will again represent Israel in a sport at its highest level.

The Zephyr Cove resident left the South Shore on Wednesday and traveled across the globe to compete in the 2018 Le Gruyère AOP European Curling Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

"I am incredibly excited and honored that I will be curling with the Israeli men's team at the upcoming European championships," Sidney said. "This is another amazing opportunity for me to play a role as an ambassador for Israel and for Jews around the world. It feels even more important with the recent rash of anti-Semitism that we've seen."

Sidney for the last few years was competing for Israel on the international circuit for skeleton and attempted to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

While trying his best at skeleton, he stepped away from curling, after representing Israel in 2015 at the World Mixed Curling Championships in Bern, Switzerland.

Sidney said curling led him into skeleton, where he retired from the sport after last season.

Recommended Stories For You

Sidney will start the tournament Saturday morning, Estonia time. The country is 5,400 miles away and 11 hours ahead of time on the west coast.

It will be his first trip to Estonia.

"I'm excited to see the city," said Sidney. "I love walking around European cities with a lot of history."

He'll also have about an 8-hour layover across the Baltic Sea in Helsinki, the southern capital of Finland, where plans to explore, weather permitting.

But his first priority is curling.

He and Israel will face Lithuania on Saturday in the B division. They will play Austria and Belarus on Sunday and Wales, Denmark, England and Slovenia the following four days.

If Israel finishes in the top three of its group, it will fight Friday and Saturday, Nov. 23-24, for the championship.

Sidney started curling when he came to Tahoe about seven years ago. Shortly after, he helped form Lake Tahoe Epic Curling.

For information, visit http://www.worldcurling.org/ecc2018.