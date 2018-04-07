South Tahoe baseball hammers Sparks, pushes win streak to 3

South Tahoe got healthy at the dish and pushed its win streak to three games Thursday, April 5, with a doubleheader sweep of the Sparks Railroaders.

Surrounded by snowy peaks and under windy, overcast skies, the Vikings buried Sparks in both games — 16-1 in four innings in the opener and 21-2 in three innings in the nightcap.

The Vikings became the latest team to beat down the Railroaders, who have scored just nine runs in nine 3A Northern League games this season, all losses.

The doubleheader was the first home games of the season for South Tahoe after playing its first 14 games away from the basin.

The Vikings had 27 hits in 45 at-bats, a .600 average, over the two games. They had 16 hits in the opener, including seven doubles and a triple.

Kevin Lehmann was the most productive Viking with the bat, recording three quarters of the cycle. He singled, doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in three runs.

Recommended Stories For You

Also for the Vikings potent offense, Chris Pfister doubled twice and scored twice, Bryin Schouten singled and doubled and drove in two, Auston Burdick singled, doubled and scored twice, Caleb Caramazza had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, Peyton Galli doubled and drove in two and McCallan Castles ended the first game with a two-run double ripped down the left field line.

Jaden Aquino started on the mound and threw one inning to receive the victory. Burdick hurled the final three and allowed a hit, earned run and a walk while fanning five to earn the save.

The Vikings made even quicker work of the Railroaders in Game 2 of the twinbill.

Caramazza and Connor Long led the offense. Each had two singles, three runs batted in and two runs scored.

Also for the Vikings, Tucker Cannon singled and scored three times, Galli doubled home a run and scored three runs, Colby Glaze singled, doubled and drove in two and Tyler Wattanachinda singled and scored twice.

Cannon tossed all three innings for the win. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three.

The Vikings are 9-7 overall and 6-6 in league play, good for sixth place, two games ahead of Dayton for the last playoff spot.

South Tahoe has over a week off before it faces rival Truckee in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14, in Truckee.