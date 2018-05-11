South Tahoe baseball knocks Churchill out of playoffs
May 11, 2018
South Tahoe kept its championship hopes alive Friday, May 11, in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern League Baseball Championship tournament by knocking out the No. 2 seed.
The No. 4 Vikings defeated Churchill County 7-6 in a game that started at 9 a.m. in Fallon, Nevada.
South Tahoe played another game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the winner between No. 5 Dayton and No. 6 Spring Creek, but it finished after press deadline.
Churchill suffered two one-run losses and is left to watch the championship be played out on its home field.
South Tahoe started the tournament with a 7-3 loss to Dayton and was quickly sent to the loser's bracket in the double-elimination tournament.
Should the Vikings win the late game on Friday, they would play the loser between No. 1 Elko and No. 3 Truckee at 9 a.m. Saturday. With a victory in that game, they would play for the title at 11:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. if necessary.
