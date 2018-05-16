South Tahoe baseball reaches final day, but falls short of state

South Tahoe made it to the final day of the three-day baseball playoffs but fell one win short of advancing to the state championships.

The No. 4 Vikings, after losing the tournament opener Thursday to fifth-seeded Dayton, reeled off consecutive victories the next day. They knocked No. 2 seed Churchill out of the competition 7-6 and got revenge and ousted Dayton 4-0.

South Tahoe played its rival, and No. 3 seed, Truckee on Saturday morning for the right to play Elko for the title, but lost 7-6 to end the season.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern League Baseball Championship double-elimination tournament was played May 10-12, at Churchill County High School in Fallon.

There was ultra-close competition throughout all 10 games in the tournament with no team winning or losing by more than four runs. There were five games decided by one run, including the championship game (Elko won 5-4).

In the Vikings win over Churchill, they scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead for good.

Recommended Stories For You

Chris Pfister recorded the last seven outs without surrendering a run while striking out three to earn the victory.

At the dish for South Tahoe Jaden Aquino went 2 for 2 with three runs batted in, Cameron Lehman had two hits and an RBI, Bryin Schouten scored three runs, Peyton Galli singled and scored twice, Pfister singled, scored and had an RBI and Alex Kasper singled and drove in two.

In the season finale, South Tahoe rallied from a 4-1 first-inning deficit to take a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.

Galli went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Pfister singled, doubled and scored twice and Cameron Johnson and Kasper each had two hits.

South Tahoe (19-13, 14-10 Northern League) finished its season with a sixth straight playoff appearance and a fourth-place finish in the league.