South Tahoe baseball takes 1 of 3 from Spring Creek

South Tahoe swung the bats pretty well early this week on the road but Spring Creek was even better during a three-game set to open play in the 3A Northern League.

The Vikings lost the first game 19-5 on Monday, March 19, then took the first game 12-9 the next day before losing the nightcap of the doubleheader 10-3.

The games were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday of last week, but Mother Nature had other ideas.

The Vikings didn't know what hit them in the first game. They trailed 10-0 after two frames before losing by mercy rule in five innings.

The Vikings scored four runs in the third inning and one in the fourth.

Aaron Johnson singled and drove in two runs and Kevin Lehmann doubled and drove in two to lead the Vikings offense. Scott Mansfield and Peyton Galli each had two hits.

The Spartans started quick again the next day in the opener and led 5-2 after two innings. But Galli, their ace on the mound, settled down and the Vikings rallied back to lead 7-6 after four and 12-6 after five innings.

Galli held off the Spartan bats enough to get his second victory of the season. He tossed 5 1/3 innings and gave up six earned runs.

Cameron Johnson got the last five outs to earn South Tahoe's first save of the season.

Jaden Aquino smacked a pair of doubles and drove in four runs and now leads the Vikings with 11 RBIs in the first seven games.

Also for South Tahoe (4-3, 1-2 3A Northern), Galli singled, doubled, scored three times and drove in three, Lehmann had a single and double and scored twice, Tucker Cannon singled and drove in two, Mansfield had two RBIs and Cameron Lehmann scored twice.

The fast-starting Spartans again jumped on South Tahoe in the nightcap scoring three runs in each of the first two innings. The Vikings tried to keep up with two in the first and one in the second but their bats went silent the rest of the way.

Kevin Lehmann doubled in his third straight game, scored and drove in a run. Galli and Cannon added singles and RBIs.

Through seven games the Vikings have a team batting average of .377 and 18 of their 61 hits have gone for extra bases, including 16 doubles.

South Tahoe next is scheduled to head to Fallon, Nevada for a three-game set against Churchill County. The first game Friday, March 23, begins at 3 p.m. The doubleheader the next day begins at 11 a.m. Churchill (0-4) will be playing its first league games of the season.