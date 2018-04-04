South Tahoe baseball wins thriller in opener but lose last 2 to Elko

South Tahoe baseball won a thriller in the opener of a three-game set against the Elko Indians but couldn't get the bats going in a doubleheader the next day.

The Vikings beat the Indians 6-5 with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday, March 30, in a home game at Carson High School. That last run would be the last of the Vikings offense for the weekend as they fell 8-0 and 11-0 in six innings on Saturday, March 31, in the nightcap.

Chris Pfister smacked a pair of doubles and Peyton Galli blasted South Tahoe's first home run of the season to lead the offense. Pfister scored a run and Galli drove in two.

Also for the Vikings, Cameron Johnson and Kevin Lehmann each singled and drove in a run, Jaden Aquino singled and scored, Aaron Johnson and Cameron Lehmann each scored runs and Bryin Schouten added a single.

Aquino started the game on the mound and hurled five innings allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one.

Pfister earned the victory with two innings in relief.

The Vikings managed just one hit Saturday morning in the first game of the twinbill. Pfister's single was it for the offense while Auston Burdick suffered a tough loss on the mound. He tossed five innings and allowed just two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one.

The nightcap didn't get much better for the Vikings. They had five singles but couldn't push across a run.

Buridck, Colby Glaze, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Lehmann and Schouten recorded the Vikings hits.

Galli started on the hill and got through four innings where he gave up six earned runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out three.

The Vikings (6-7, 3-6 3A Northern League) played at Dayton (6-7, 3-6 Northern) on Tuesday afternoon, April 3, and are scheduled to play a three-game set against Sparks (2-8, 0-6 Northern) at home starting Friday, April 6, but a storm is headed to the basin and likely will affect the series.

South Tahoe has 14 games remaining and are tied for sixth place, the last playoff qualifying position.