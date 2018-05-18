South Tahoe earns 5th place at state golf tourney

South Tahoe's team score came down slightly in the second day of the state golf tournament, but it was still not enough to bring home the trophy.

The Vikings shot a two-day total of 698 Monday and Tuesday, May 14-15, at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Boys' State Golf Championship at Mountain Falls Golf club in Pahrump, Nevada to finish in fifth place, just one stroke behind Lowry in fourth place.

Boulder City's top four golfers on each day totaled a 643 to win the state title. They were 67 shots over par. South Tahoe shot a 350 in the opening round and closed with a 348. Spring Creek was second (644), just one shot behind Boulder City, Pahrump was third (675) and Lowry was fourth (697).

Senior Mickey Sullivan led South Tahoe over two days with a combined total of 170 (86-84), 26 over par, and individually good for 15th place.

Sullivan was the Vikings most consistent golfer all season and earned a place on the All-Northern League second team.

The next four Vikings golfers were separated by just five strokes in the two-day tournament. Marcus Slack shot a 32-over par 176 (90-86), Connor Molesworth was one shot behind (84-93), Dalton Drum was four shots back (90-90) and Cody Pakes was five back (93-88). Kevin Sommerfeld carded a 90 and 92.

Molesworth also made the All-Northern League second team. Slack and Molesworth individually finished 22nd and 25th, respectively.