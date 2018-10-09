South Tahoe falls to Truckee, earns No. 2 seed for playoffs; Incline is No. 3

South Tahoe lost its final regular season tennis match but still earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye while Incline grabbed the No. 3 seed despite losing its final two matches.

The Vikings juggled their lineup a bit switching doubles and singles players but they still fell 11-7 to the Truckee Wolverines on Tuesday on the South Shore.

The Vikings' (8-2 3A Northern League) only two losses were to their rivals and they held a comfortable lead over the third place Highlanders (5-5 Northern).

The highlight of the match for South Tahoe was its doubles team of Pete Sullivan and Quinn Proctor. The team won all three challenges, including a 7-6 (7-5) thriller.

Sullivan had been playing this season as the Vikings No. 2 singles player before head coach Will Davenport switched up the lineups in hopes of turning around an 11-7 loss in the teams' first meeting a couple of weeks prior.

Also for South Tahoe, Juan Vazquez and Zephyr Jones each won a singles match and Adin Burns and Matt Sullivan and Liam Molesworth and Aiden Walker each earned a doubles point.

Playoffs began Thursday for Incline. The Highlanders hosted No. 6 Churchill County at 3 p.m. in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region Team Tennis Championships.

The winner of that scheduled match would travel Friday to the South Shore to face the Vikings in the semifinals at noon or 3 p.m.

The semifinal winners advance to the regional championship at 10 a.m. Monday at Tahoe Donner Tennis Center in Truckee.