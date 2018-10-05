South Tahoe football heads to North Valleys

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Games are not played on paper. Nor do statistics really mean anything other than who gains more yards and scores more touchdowns. But looking at South Tahoe's football game Friday night against North Valleys, the Vikings seem to have a good chance at getting win No. 1 this season and ending their winless drought.

The Vikings (0-7, 0-6 3A Northern League), will travel north to Reno to take on North Valleys (1-5, 1-5 Northern), a 4A division school that was allowed to drop down into 3A this year due to lack of gridiron success.

The Panthers won only eight games in the last 10 seasons and own just one victory in six tries this year. But that's one more than South Tahoe and the Vikings would love to get in the win column.

The Vikings aren't worried about who they are playing as much as they are with doing things effectively on both sides of the ball, like playing solid defense and not turning over the ball on offense.

Mental mistakes from a young team, 16 of the 31 on the roster are sophomores, have led to untimely turnovers. But those kids have played almost an entire varsity season and are due to put a complete game together.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Tarwater is among the league leaders in all the passing categories but so far the Vikings haven't scored more than 14 points in a game; they've done that twice.

Recommended Stories For You

Senior ball carrier James Knudsen is having a solid year, averaging over 50 yards per game on the ground and senior receiver Kody Griffis is having an all-league type of season with 44 catches for 687 yards and five touchdowns.

The teams have played three common opponents, including losses to Elko, Spring Creek and Lowry, South Tahoe's last opponent that beat them 32-14, and have similar results.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.