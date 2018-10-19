South Tahoe football hosts rival Truckee Friday in season finale

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe will host rival Truckee on Friday night in its final football game of the season.

It's one more chance for the seniors to enjoy competing on the gridiron, something they're sure to likely miss in the years to come.

And it's one last ride for the Jake Tarwater-to-Kody Griffis connection, the future of Vikings football throwing the football to a star receiver playing his final game.

The connection has been the biggest highlight of a tough season for the Vikings that has produced just one victory through nine games. The connection, and entire Vikings team, got better throughout the season.

"It's been a fun season," said Tarwater, a sophomore, who will move on to basketball after football ends. "We haven't gotten as many wins as we would have liked, but it's been good. I've had fun with all of my teammates and I feel like we've gotten a lot better."

Tarwater has completed 145 passes this season, over half of those are to Griffis. Tarwater has thrown for about 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns and Griffis has 1,051 of those yards and 12 touchdowns.

The combination has been lethal all year, but especially in the last two games with Griffis hauling in 30 receptions for 364 yards and seven touchdowns.

Griffis is on a touchdown-scoring ladder. Four weeks ago he scored one. Three weeks ago he scored twice. Two weeks ago he scored thrice and four times last week. Five TDs against Truckee would be nice, but not expected.

"Kody is very thoughtful, every single route is the correct distance, he's always running full speed and he's very trustworthy," Tarwater said. "I know he's going to be there."

There aren't a lot of plays called specifically for Griffis, but he is the first read on a lot of plays, Tarwater said.

Having success against the Wolverines on Friday night will be more of a challenge. Truckee (8-1, 7-1 Northern) will be the No. 2 seed in the 3A Northern League, and with some help, could share a conference title with a victory over South Tahoe (1-8, 1-7 Northern) and a Churchill County loss.

It would be a nice way for the Vikings to head into the offseason, with a victory over their rival spoiling a playoff seed.

"They are always a good team," Tarwater said. "They are coached very well with really good players, it will be a good game. We've been thinking and concentrating on them the entire week. We've worked hard and we'll see how it goes."