South Tahoe football scores season high in loss at North Valleys

The South Tahoe Vikings football team got offensive Friday night and had victory No. 1 in its sites, but couldn't hold a late lead and lost 42-34 to North Valleys in Reno.

South Tahoe jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter according to a scoretracker on maxpreps.com and led 12-6 at halftime before the real offensive fireworks started in the second half.

The Panthers tied the game midway through the third quarter and each team scored touchdowns to finish the period. The Vikings made their two-point conversion and led 20-18 heading into the fourth.

Thirty-eight points were scored in the final 12 minutes.

The Vikings seemed to take control with a touchdown and two-point conversion early in the final frame to lead 28-18.

A few minutes later, South Tahoe extended its lead to 34-18.

With about five minutes remaining, North Valleys scored and that kicked off a string of three straight touchdowns to pull out the win, including the game-winning score in the final minute.

South Tahoe had scored just 61 points in the first seven games before its 34-point output against the Panthers.

The Vikings (0-8, 0-7 3A Northern League) return home for their final two games of the season. They play Dayton (0-8, 0-7 Northern) at 7 p.m. Friday for homecoming and finish the season the following week with rival Truckee (7-1 Northern) coming to town.