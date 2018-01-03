South Tahoe girls drub Dayton for 1st victory

The system South Tahoe used Tuesday, Jan. 2, against Dayton seemed easy.

Rebound, make quick outlet passes and get down the court and score before the Dust Devil defense could get set.

Maegan Perez scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the decisive second quarter to lead the Vikings girls' basketball team to its first victory of the season, a 49-38 drubbing of Dayton at South Tahoe.

"We played much more consistent tonight compared to our last tournament where we played four games and were all over the place," said Vikings head coach Mike Neiger. "Tonight we focused on ball movement against their press and pushing the ball for early offense, which I liked."

South Tahoe trailed 13-9 after the first eight minutes but turned the game around completely in the second quarter.

The Vikings went on a 20-4 run to go into halftime with a 29-17 lead.

Recommended Stories For You

Perez was the recipient of fast passes down the court. She would either drive one-on-one against a defender and get fouled, make the layup or drill a shot from beyond the arc. Perez overall hit a pair of 3s, connected on 7 of 9 free throws and made four layups.

"Early offense doesn't necessarily mean layups, it's kick it out to our shooter, and right now she's our shooter," Neiger said. "Twenty-one points, I'm really happy for her."

The Vikings continued their second-quarter run into the third where they scored the first seven points of the second half to take a 36-17 lead. They almost had enough points at that point to shutoff the offense.

Teagan Williamson led the third quarter push. The South Tahoe junior scored five of those first seven points and finished with 10 points. She also made five steals, four in the second half.

"We had a lot of good energy," Williamson said. "We worked the ball around a lot better than we have been. We had a lot of early offense, lots of breakaways and interceptions of passes. We were on our toes on defense and we took the shots that were open. The second quarter was pretty fun. It was so energizing. When your whole team works together like a unit anything is possible."

The Vikings maintained their 19-point lead up until the last 3:30 in the game. Dayton ended the game on an 11-3 run but it was far too little too late.

For South Tahoe (1-12, 1-4 Northern League), freshman Kayleen Conard scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists, Hailey Naccarato scored four points and hauled in four boards, Megan Aquino scored three points, Kaitlyn Janese added three points and seven rebounds and Bailey Segers made a basket, three steals and grabbed six rebounds.

The Vikings will try to make it two straight wins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, when they host the Fernley Vaqueros (3-1 Northern).

"Overall, I'm happy with a league win and us making better decisions," Neiger said. "Our first win helps us get over the hump. Now we'll try to move forward. I like it, positive energy."

Williamson showed clear relief on her face postgame when asked about the Vikings breaking into the win column.

She said, "It feels pretty good, we needed this."