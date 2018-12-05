South Tahoe girls lose pair to open season

The South Tahoe Vikings girls' basketball team lost two games to start the season last week at the Reno High Sierra Classic at Spanish Springs High School in Sparks, Nev.

The Vikings lost Friday to Incline 52-37 and to Lassen 39-25 next day.

Against the Highlanders, Teagan Williamson and Layne Hembree each scored 10 points to lead the way while Kayleen Conrad added six points, including two 3-pointers.

Also for South Tahoe, Hembree made it a double-double with 11 rebounds, Kaitlyn Janese grabbed nine rebounds, Hailey Naccarato had seven boards, seven steals and four assists and Williamson hauled in five rebounds.

Naccarato led the Vikings Saturday with 12 points, including three 3-pointers and Williamson added nine points after scoring the team's first seven.

It was a 2 point game (27-25) heading into the final frame but the Vikings did not record a point in the final eight minutes

South Tahoe (0-2) will begin play in the Northern League at 6 p.m. Friday against Fernley at home.