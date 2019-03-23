South Tahoe golfers continue strong start to season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. â€” The South Tahoe Vikings golf team recorded a pair of second-place finishes last week in back-to-back days.

Liam Molesworth was the low scorer for the Vikings on Wednesday, March 13, at Dayton Valley Golf Course and Marcus Slack led the team the next day at Fallon Golf Course.

South Tahoe has started the season with three consecutive runner-up Northern League finishes.

Also for the Vikings at Dayton, Bailey Sommerfeld shot an 82, Dalton Drum an 87 and Slack a 90 to complete the best four-person team score of 339.

Brody Cox scored a 102 and Jaxson King, who recently was added to the team, shot a 130.

Slack went from bottom to top at Fallon and was six shots better than Sommerfeld's 89.

Drum fired a 90 and Molesworth a 91 for the team score of 353.

King recorded a 112 and Cox a 119.

South Tahoe's top four golfers over the two days were separated by just six shots.

Molesworth and Sommerfeld each recorded a two-day total of 171 while Slack had a 173 and Drum a 177.

The Vikings next league match will be on Monday, March 25, at Winnemucca Municipal Golf Course.