South Tahoe heads to Lowry hungry for 1st victory

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe is starving for a win on the gridiron, especially the seniors.

The Vikings have played six games this season and have yet to savor the sweet taste of victory, just the bitter taste of defeat.

The seniors don't want to go out like that.

"I very much want that first victory, you have no idea," said South Tahoe senior running back/defensive back James Knudson during practice Tuesday. "It's my senior year and I want to do well and get all I can out of it."

South Tahoe will hit the road for the next two weeks and look for greener pastures out of the basin.

The Vikings football team lost its sixth straight game last Friday to Churchill County at home and heads to Lowry and North Valleys over the next two Fridays, respectively, seeking victory No. 1 and, hopefully, No. 2.

And while unbeaten Churchill is a league champion contender, Lowry and North Valleys appear to be more in the Vikings weight class this season.

"We're sticking together pretty well," said senior receiver/defensive back Kody Griffis. "We're putting in work. It's tough when you play a really good team like last week. That was tough. It drains you. But I want that first win bad."

Lowry (3-3, 2-3 3A Northern League) and South Tahoe (0-6, 0-5 Northern) have faced three common opponents, with similar results, albeit, the Buckaroos have fared better.

Each team has lost to Fernley, South Tahoe 18-6, Lowry 29-21. They both also fell to Spring Creek, the Vikings 41-12 and the Bucks 27-14. Where the results differ is Lowry beat Sparks while South Tahoe lost.

Asked if Friday could be win week, Griffis responded, "Every week could be win week."

Senior quarterback Brendan Domire leads the offensive charge for Lowry. He also is the team's leading rusher in attempts (63), yards (425) and touchdowns (6). He has completed 40 percent of his passes (26 for 65) for 264 yards and five TDs.

Knudson leads the Vikings ground attack and has about 300 yards through six games.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Tarwater has been taking his lumps this year, literally, while dodging rushing defenders. He has thrown for about 1,000 yards while completing 50 percent of his passes.

Griffis is by far Tarwater's favorite, most reliable target. The speedy receiver has caught over a dozen more passes than the next receiver despite missing time with an injury. Griffis has hauled in nearly half of Tarwater's completions.

Both Griffis and Knudson echoed each other when asked what it's going to take to get that elusive first victory.

"Everybody needs to do their jobs and execute," Knudson said.

"We've just gotta keep working hard at practice and get rid of the mental mistakes," Griffis said. "We can't leave anything to chance, we've just gotta give a full effort every play. Play hard for a full 48 minutes."