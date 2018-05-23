South Tahoe’ Holmes finishes senior year with 3rd place at state meet

David Holmes finished his senior year at South Tahoe by earning a berth in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Track and Field Championships for the first time.

Holmes, a long-distance specialist, competed in the 3200-meter run and finished in third place Saturday, May 19, at Carson High School.

He has been to state before, but in cross country, where his best finish was fifth this past fall. He saved his best for last and continued the strong tradition of South Tahoe long-distance running.

Holmes got stronger with every lap. He was running with the top runner from the south while the top two runners from the north were up front battling for the win.

With less than two laps to go, Holmes found another gear and pulled away from the south's fastest 2-miler.

With about 200 meters left, Holmes started reeling in second place but finished in 10:10.59, just over a second behind. The time was just off his personal best he set the week before at the northern regional meet.

"What an amazing track season for the ST distance program," said Vikings head coach Mark Hoefer. "David should be very proud of his third-place finish. I know I am. He did what he had to do. David was a great asset to the STHS athletic program for all four of his high-school years, both running and Nordic skiing."