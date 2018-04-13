South Tahoe, Incline swim head-to-head; both fall against Truckee

South Tahoe was a steep swimming challenge for short-handed Incline this past weekend at Carson High School.

Incline had just three swimmers compete Saturday, April 7, two girls and one boy, and South Tahoe took advantage. The Vikings boys won 148-7 and the girls prevailed 67-27.

The Viking boys took first place in all 11 events.

Individual winners for South Tahoe include Spencer Bull in the 200-yard individual medley, Owen Slater in the 50 and 100 freestyle, Tristan Klasko in the 100 butterfly and 500 free, Zachary Harris in the 100 backstroke and Tevan Martorana in the 100 breaststroke and 200 free.

The team relays were won unchallenged by South Tahoe.

Nicholas Finne was Incline's lone swimmer for the boys. He swam in the 50 free and 100 back and earned all seven points for the Highlanders.

The Vikings girls outnumbered the Highlanders with four swimmers and there were eight competitive events, three were challenged.

In the challenged events, South Tahoe's Alexandra Otomo cruised in the 200 individual medley and Madelynn Evans eased to victory in the 100 free while Incline's Kate Rye dominated the 50 free by almost five seconds.

Incline's Nika Ogden earned second in the 200 IM and was third in the 100 free.

South Tahoe's Summer Furrer was second in the 100 free and Evans was second in the 50 free.

South Tahoe and Incline also swam against Truckee and neither school fared to well against the Wolverines' superior depth. The Wolverines beat South Tahoe 171-84 (boys) and 159-47 (girls) and topped Incline 185-8 (boys) and 168-22 (girls).

Otomo earned the only individual victory for the Viking girls, winning the 100 back by less than a half second. Otomo's time in the 200 IM was good for second best, just under three seconds behind the winner.

Evans was second in the 100 free and Hannah Trew came in second in the 100 breast. Evans, Trew, Otomo and Furrer came in second in the 300 free relay.

Slater and Harris earned individual victories for the Viking boys with their times in the 50 free and 100 back, respectively.

Martorana earned second in the 100 breast and he, Slater, Bull and Klasko came in second in the 400 free relay.

Rye earned an individual victory against Truckee in the 50 free. No matter who the Incline speedster races, she will be competitive. Rye's winning time in the 50 free was over a second faster than second place. In the grueling 500 free, Rye finished in 6 minutes, .54 seconds, just under three seconds behind the race winner.

South Tahoe's next meet will be Saturday, April 21, against Churchill County and Lowry at the Northwest Pool in Reno.

Incline next will host North Tahoe at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Incline Village Recreation Center Pool.