South Tahoe Lady Vikings tennis tops first place Incline

The South Tahoe Vikings girls' tennis team avenged an early season loss Thursday, Sept. 27, and sent Incline to its first defeat of the season.

The Vikings doubles teams of Riana Bindel and Lauren Schwartz and Alyx Carlson and Nicole Morgan each won all their of their matches on the North Shore to earn six points and ultimately turn the results South Tahoe's way.

Each teams top singles player again staged a close battle but Incline's Kate Tong stayed undefeated on the season with a 7-6 (10-8) victory in a tiebreaker. It was another close match after Tong topped Mason 7-5 in their first match this season.

Mason has lost just two matches this season, both to Tong.

Mason won her two other singles matches, Sierra Dahl added a singles point and the No. 3 doubles team of Soleil Weed and Lauren Romsos scored the Vikings final point.

Incline's Millie Jenkins, playing No. 2 singles with Taylor Redfern not being available for the match, won two of three matches and pushed Mason before falling 7-5.

Also for the Highlanders (8-1 Northern League), Melanie Racich earned a singles point and the doubles teams of Lily Price and Carolyn Eppolito and Emily Palmer and Jordan Stephens each scored a point.

South Tahoe (7-2 Northern) next will face Truckee (8-1 Northern) at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Truckee. Incline will host North Tahoe at 3 p.m. Tuesday.