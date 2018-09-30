South Tahoe netters get past North Tahoe
September 30, 2018
The South Tahoe Vikings boys' tennis team prevailed 13-5 over North Tahoe on Tuesday on the South Shore.
The Vikings No. 3 singles player Jeremiah Dahl and the No. 1 and 3 doubles teams of Adin Burns and Matt Sullivan and Clyde Rypins and Zephyr Jones all won three matches to secure six points for the home team.
The Vikings top player, Juan Vazquez, was a little under the weather but still tried to battle North Tahoe's ace Murphy Scott, but fell 6-2.
Vazquez bounced back and beat his next two opponents and lost just two games.
Pete Sullivan, South Tahoe's No. 2 single, played the three closest matches of the day and the longest. He played North Tahoe's Dillon Hudson for over an hour but ultimately fell 7-6 (7-5). He earned one point with a 6-4 victory.
The Vikings (7-1 Northern League) trail just Truckee (7-0) in the league standings and have two matches remaining before the regional tournament begins.
Recommended Stories For You
South Tahoe faced Incline (5-3) Thursday afternoon, after press deadline. It finishes the regular season at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Truckee at home.
Trending In: Sports
- Tide has turned: South Tahoe soccer routs Truckee
- Spartan World Championship brings worldâ€™s best to Squaw
- No. 3-ranked LTCC girls soccer finishes preseason unbeaten, opens league play today
- South Tahoe heads to Lowry hungry for 1st victory
- Whittell heads to Excel Christian Saturday to open league play