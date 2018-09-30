South Tahoe netters get past North Tahoe

The South Tahoe Vikings boys' tennis team prevailed 13-5 over North Tahoe on Tuesday on the South Shore.

The Vikings No. 3 singles player Jeremiah Dahl and the No. 1 and 3 doubles teams of Adin Burns and Matt Sullivan and Clyde Rypins and Zephyr Jones all won three matches to secure six points for the home team.

The Vikings top player, Juan Vazquez, was a little under the weather but still tried to battle North Tahoe's ace Murphy Scott, but fell 6-2.

Vazquez bounced back and beat his next two opponents and lost just two games.

Pete Sullivan, South Tahoe's No. 2 single, played the three closest matches of the day and the longest. He played North Tahoe's Dillon Hudson for over an hour but ultimately fell 7-6 (7-5). He earned one point with a 6-4 victory.

The Vikings (7-1 Northern League) trail just Truckee (7-0) in the league standings and have two matches remaining before the regional tournament begins.

South Tahoe faced Incline (5-3) Thursday afternoon, after press deadline. It finishes the regular season at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Truckee at home.