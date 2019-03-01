South Tahoe Nordic teams improve heading into state championships
March 1, 2019
The South Tahoe Nordic team has had a busy few weeks traveling to meets while also trying to figure out how to effectively train with February seeming to be one giant snowstorm.
South Tahoe's scheduled home meet Tuesday, Feb. 26, was snowed out. That meet was already rescheduled from Feb. 15 when snow again blanketed Lake Tahoe.
"It appears that too much of a good thing (snow) can be as bad on a ski program as too little, but the team has been dealing with it the best we can and still having lots of fun, although the team was bummed our home meet was canceled," said Vikings head coach Mark Hoefer. "Despite the hard training conditions, the athletes showed continued improvement and had some good results at this last race before heading into the state championship."
Christopher Hoefer earned a top 10 finish for the boys and Nicole Morgan finished just outside the first 10 to lead the Viking girls Friday, Feb. 22, at the Auburn Ski Club.
Sugar Bowl Academy's Nick Cutler set the boys' blistering pace, finishing two 2.5K classic/stride laps in 15 minutes, 45 seconds.
Hoefer crossed the finish line in 18:43.
Due to winter break, only two other Vikings competed. Rhys Davies finished 18th in 25:20 and Raymond Charley was 20th in 26:39.
In the girls' race, Sofia Sanchez from Sugar Bowl Academy dominated from start to finish, posting a time of 17:33, nearly 4:30 ahead of the second place skier.
For the Lady Vikings, Nicole Morgan was the top finisher, placing 11th with a time of 27:08, followed by Eliana Carney in a time of 28:45 (12th) and Clarice Ferguson in 28:51 (21st).
The rest of the girls' team was rounded out by Emily Dilts 31:06 (26th) and Sierra Dahl 32:38 (27th).
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Nordic Championships are classic/skate races at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Auburn Ski Club.
