South Tahoe sends nearly a dozen swimmers to state meet

South Tahoe is sending a handful of swimmers to the state meet after both the Vikings boys and girls finished in second place at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 4A/3A Northern Region Swimming and Diving Championships at Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City.

Alex Otomo and Hannah Lucas each qualified for the girls in individual events and also as part of relay teams with Jessie Brown, Hannah Trew, Madelyn Evans and Annika Johnson.

Owen Slater, Tevon Martorana, Luke Allen and Tristan Klasko teamed up on a pair of relay teams to reach the state meet, which will take place Saturday, May 19, at Buchanan Natatorium on the campus at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Otomo swam to second place in the 100-yard freestyle and Vikings head coach Will Davenport feels she can vie for that same result in Vegas.

Lucas raced to third in the grueling 200 individual medley.

Lucas, Otomo, Brown and Trew will race the 200-yard medley relay at state after finishing second. Otomo, Brown and Lucas teamed with Evans to place second in the 400 free relay. And the combination of Trew, Brown, Johnson and Evans placed third in the 200 free relay.

The top three teams or individuals in each advance earned a trip to Vegas.

Slater, Martorana, Allen and Klasko will compete in the 200 free and 400 free relays at the state meet.