South Tahoe softball has tough opening at North Valleys
March 22, 2019
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe had a rough start to the softball season by going winless in a three-game set Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, against North Valleys in Reno.
The Vikings (0-3 3A Northern League) will try to get their first win of the season during a three-game series Friday and Saturday at Elko.
Their first scheduled home series is April 5-6 against Sparks.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Rain, snow expected at Lake Tahoe today; more storms in forecast
- Lime plans to return to South Lake Tahoe this summer with e-scooters; company ditching bikes
- Missing snowboarder found dead at Lake Tahoe ski resort
- Deep snow deaths a reminder to stay safe on the mountain in the Sierra
- Study: Sierra’s small alpine lake temperatures depend on snowpack