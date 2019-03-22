South Tahoe softball has tough opening at North Valleys

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe had a rough start to the softball season by going winless in a three-game set Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, against North Valleys in Reno.

The Vikings (0-3 3A Northern League) will try to get their first win of the season during a three-game series Friday and Saturday at Elko.

Their first scheduled home series is April 5-6 against Sparks.