South Tahoe swimmers cruise past North Tahoe, gearing for regionals

South Tahoe's swimming teams earned big wins over North Tahoe this past weekend and are heading to the regional meet on a string of strong performances.

The South Tahoe girls defeated the Lakers 129-59 while the boys won 134-46 Saturday, May 5, at the Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City.

Of the six contested races, the Viking boys won four. Owen Slater claimed first in two individual events, the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle and also was part of two winning relays, the 200 free and 200 medley.

Slater sprinted to the finish line in the 50 free by just over two seconds ahead of teammates Luke Allen, Tevan Martorana and Spencer Bull.

Slater destroyed the competition in the 100 free by almost 10 seconds.

He combined with Josiah Brackett, Martorana and Tristan Klasko to win the medley relay and teamed with Bull, Allen and Martorana to win the 200 free.

North Tahoe's Hunter Hoffman was the fastest swimmer in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, beating Klasko and Martorana, respectively.

There were eight contested girls' races and South Tahoe claimed six victories.

Alex Otomo won two individual events and also teamed with Hannah Lucas, Hannah Trew and Annika Jonson to win the 200-medley relay.

Otomo claimed first place in 50 free by over two seconds and hit the wall just in front of North Tahoe's Lola Tieslau to win the 100 back by less than three-tenths of a second.

Also for South Tahoe, Madelyn Evans won the 200 free, Lucas won the 100 breast and Zoe Brosch, Trew, Jessie Brown and Evans won the 400 free relay.

Both the girls and boys finished the season with 7-1 records in the 3A Northern League.

The Vikings next will head to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Northern Region Swimming and Diving Championships Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, at the Carson Aquatic Facility.