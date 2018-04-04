South Tahoe swimmers make quick work of Sage Ridge
April 4, 2018
The South Tahoe boys' and girls' swim teams made quick work of short-handed Sage Ridge on Saturday, March 31, at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Complex.
The girls earned a 121-30 win while the boys prevailed 134-39.
Vikings' Alexandra Otomo took first place in four events. She won two individual events and was part of two winning relay teams. Otomo won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke.
She teamed with Hannah Lucas, Sophie Stewart and Madelynn Evans to win the 200 medley relay and later won the 400 free relay with Stewart, Lucas and Jessie Brown.
Evans, Brown, Zoe Brosch and Hannah Trew won the 200 free relay.
Also winning individual events for the Viking girls were Stewart in the 100 fly, Evans in the 500 free and Lucas in the 100 breaststroke.
Owen Slater and Tristan Klasko each won four events to lead the South Tahoe boys.
Slater individually won the 50 and 100 free races while Klasko claimed the 100 fly and 500 free.
Slater and Klasko also teamed with Tevan Martorana and Zachary Harris to win the 200 medley relay. Later Slater and Klasko swam with Josiah Brackett and Martorana to win the 400 free relay.
Martorana won the 100 breast.
Harris, Brackett, Douglas Abbbott and Lars Romsos won the 200 free relay.
The Vikings next will swim against Truckee at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Truckee.
