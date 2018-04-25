South Tahoe swimmers sweep Lowry, Churchill

South Tahoe received a strong effort from its boys 4×400-yard freestyle relay team to come from behind, earning a thrilling victory this past weekend over Lowry and Churchill County.

Trailing Lowry 99-96 heading into the meet's final event, senior team captains Tevan Martorana and Owen Slater, along with Luke Allen and Tristan Klasko, smoked the Buckaroo foursome by 10 seconds to win the head-to-head battle 109-104. The Vikings also beat the Greenwave 111-96 Saturday, April 21, at the Northwest Pool in Reno.

The girls had a little easier path, beating Lowry 128-77 and Churchill 119-83.

Klasko highlighted individual performances for boys by dominating the 100-yard free by several seconds and winning the 100 butterfly, both in personal best times.

Allen claimed first place in the 200 free and also was fast enough to top Churchill's best in the 100 backstroke.

Slater topped Lowry's best in the 50 free and Douglas Abbott earned eight big points against Churchill by winning the grueling 500 free.

Abbott, Cameron Jackson, Josiah Brackett and Tito Rosales beat Lowry's team in the 200 free relay.

The girls jumped out ahead and never looked back.

Maddy Evans, Hannah Lucas, Sophie Stewart and Alex Otomo stepped on the gas in the first event, the 200 medley relay, to give the Vikings the lead over Lowry and Churchill. The fearsome foursome won the relay by 18 seconds.

That same foursome ended the day with their best time of the season in winning the 400 free relay.

Otomo and Lucas also claimed a pair of individual titles. Otomo won the 100 free and 100 back, and Lucas the 100 breaststroke and 50 free.

Evans won the 200 individual medley and Stewart was fastest in the 100 fly.

Summer Furrer, Annika Johnson, Zoe Brosch and Hanah Trew beat Lowry in the 200 free relay.

Both the boys' and girls' teams are 5-1 in the Northern League.

South Tahoe's last home meet of the season is Saturday, May 5, at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center.

"The boys and girls swim teams won hard-fought matches," said Vikings head coach Will Davenport. "Churchill and Lowry had strong swimmers all-around and we are very excited to have pulled out the victory. Both teams are looking forward to finishing out the season strong."