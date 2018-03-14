South Tahoe Vikings offense racks up the runs

South Tahoe scored 43 runs in four games and won three to open the baseball season.

The Vikings crushed Tonopah 21-0 in three innings and beat Bishop Union 6-0 on Friday, March 9, at the Yerington Tournament and came back the next day and beat West Wendover 10-4 before losing to the tourney host 7-6 in the final game.

It's a good start for a team that has reached the regional playoff tournament the last four seasons and has high hopes for 2018.

"We're hoping to get back to where we were in 2014, the state championship," said South Tahoe head coach Starbuck Teevan. "We should again compete for a regional spot and look forward to the challenges we face this season. Our task will be tough having to practice in a gym, but it's nothing new to spring baseball in the mountains. Like I've told the players, 'nobody will feel bad for us when we take the field.' We have a good group of players, six returning starters as well as some good young talent."

That young talent shined in the first four games. Sophomores Jaden Aquino, Tucker Cannon and Cameron Lehmann went a combined 16 for 29 at the plate with 19 runs batted in and 13 runs scored.

And much of that production came in the season opener against Tonopah. The Vikings smacked 19 hits in three innings.

Aquino went 4 for 4 with a double and five runs batted in to highlight the offense.

Also for the Vikings, Peyton Galli went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four runs scored, Cameron Johnson was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Cannon singled and doubled and scored three runs, Scott Mansfield drove in three, Cameron Lehman doubled twice, Kevin Lehmann scored three times and Colby Glaze singled twice and drove in two.

Auston Burdick and Johnson combined for a three-inning perfect game. Burdick hurled two innings and struck out five and Johnson struck out the side in his inning.

"Auston did a good job throwing strikes, not allowing a hit, and keeping the tempo of the game up," Teevan said. "Offensively, we had contributions from just about everybody in the lineup."

Galli led the way for the Vikings in the second game by tossing a five-inning complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts. The right-handed senior tied for most pitching wins on the team last year.

Cannon tripled and singled and drove in two, Aquino had two RBIs and Aaron Johnson and Kevin Lehmann each doubled.

"Peyton dominated Bishop during the night game," Teevan said. He worked out of a couple of jams and our defense played well behind him."

Cannon had another good game against West Wendover on Saturday, smacking a single and double to drive in a pair of runs.

Kevin Lehmann added an RBI triple and scored twice and Cameron Lehmann drove in two. Cameron Johnson retired five batters, two on strikeouts to earn the victory.

"Kevin Lehmann started and got in some trouble, but worked out of it, getting needed groundballs and a strike out/throw out from Jaden," Teevan said. "Cameron Johnson came on in relief and did a good job throwing strikes and keeping the defense on their toes."

In the final game against Yerington, the Vikings managed just four singles but pushed across six runs. They grabbed the lead in the last inning but couldn't get the third out in the bottom half.

Galli and Aaron Johnson each had singles and RBIs. Cameron Johnson and Tyler Wattanachinda added singles and runs scored.

"Offensively, we were very flat the majority of the game," Teevan said. "It wasn't until our last at-bats that we came alive and took what the Yerington pitchers gave us. Unfortunately, we got the first two outs in the bottom half, but couldn't get the most important one, the last out. Yerington battled and did a good job not quitting. "

South Tahoe (3-1) next will play a three-game series at Spring Creek, starting Friday, March 16, to open play in the 3A Northern League. The Vikings will play a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is at 11 a.m.

"I think we'll have good balance throughout our line-up getting production up and down the order," Teevan said. "Doing all the little things right is going to be key to our success. We do look forward to getting out on our field and having the community come out and support Vikings baseball."