South Tahoe’s Buchholz crushes field at state cross country meet, defends title

Carissa Buchholz is the fastest female high school cross country runner in the state of Nevada.

Big school. Small school. Class 1A or 4A and anywhere in between, it doesn't matter, the South Tahoe junior can outrun them all.

Buchholz defended her Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A State meet title Saturday, Nov. 3, beating the field by nearly a minute at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, Nev.

Buchholz was so far ahead, and pulling away, she could have stopped and made a phone call to have a celebratory pizza delivered before anyone could catch up.

"The course was challenging and I really like that," Buchholz said. "Some races can be flat and boring and more about just getting through the race. The course made it extra fun and more exciting and that makes me go faster."

Buchholz finished the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 1.9 seconds to beat her nearest competitor, Rylie Lusk, of Spring Creek, by 49 seconds in a field of 53 runners. Her time was about 27 seconds faster than the 4A winner.

Buchholz also set the fastest time ever for 3A and was 11th quickest on that course for any division in a postseason meet.

"I had no idea I set that record, that's cool," Buchholz said.

Buchholz got faster and quicker from a year ago and put all competitors on notice that as a senior, everyone will again be battling for second place.

"All summer I trained and I also trained with our strength coach Everett (Goldberg)," Buchholz said. "I pushed myself with everything I did, whether it was walking the dog or whatever. Just having the attitude of wanting to get better every week, you have to push yourself at practice. You win races at practice. No pain, no gain."

If she wins again next year, she will become the seventh person in Nevada history to win three state titles and second runner from South Tahoe.

Kelsey Smith won three 4A titles from 2007-09.

Buchholz is the 18th runner to earn two state titles.

"I definitely want to win next year, that's what I'm planning to do," Buchholz said. "Now that I've won two, I have to keep it up especially in my senior year. It would be a great way to end my high school career as a three-time champ."

Buchholz was joined in the girls' race by junior teammate Eliana Carney who made her first individual appearance in the state meet.

She ran as a freshman when the South Tahoe team qualified, but this year she earned her own way to Boulder City.

Carney finished 34th in 21:58.3.

South Tahoe senior Christopher Hoefer finished his high school cross-country career as a four-time state qualifier.

He saved his best result for his last meet. He finished 13th overall in a field of 55 runners.

Hoefer was joined by sophomore teammate Leyton Sweeney who made his first state appearance.

Sweeney finished 34th in 18:56.1.