South Tahoe’s Buchholz runs to 3A northern region title

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe's Carissa Buchholz is on path to win her second consecutive Nevada state cross-country championship.

The junior torched the pack Friday, Oct. 26, at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region Championships at Rancho San Rafael in Reno to win her second title in a row.

She beat the 44-runner field by 50 seconds, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 20 seconds. It will be Buchholz's third straight trip to state. She finished fifth as a freshman.

Buchholz will be joined Saturday, Nov. 3, at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, by senior teammate Christopher Hoefer.

Hoefer will finish his high school cross country career by qualifying for the state meet all four years.

He finished 14th in a field of 55 runners and was the sixth best runner not on a state qualifying team. The top seven individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to Boulder City.

Recommended Stories For You

Hoefer finished the course in 18:36, edging teammate and fellow state qualifier sophomore Leyton Sweeney (18:42).