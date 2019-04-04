South Tahoe’s Buchholz starts season fast with a pair of top 10 finishes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe junior track star Carissa Buchholz is already faster than she was last year when she won three Nevada state championships.

Buchholz, the 3A title holder in the 800-, 1600-, and 3200-meter runs, competed against some of California's biggest, and strongest, schools in Northern California on Saturday, March 23, and grabbed a pair of top 10 finishes in the Bronco Roundup Distance/Pole Vault Carnival at Casa Roble High School in Orangevale.

Buchholz finished 10th in the 1,600-meter run, out of 193 competitors, and was about 11 seconds faster than she was at the same race last year, finishing in 5 minutes, 19.71 seconds (5:30.92).

Buchholz also came in fourth in the 3200, a race she didn't run last year, out of 64 runners.

Also for the Vikings girls, junior Melanie Maher finished 132nd, junior Eliana Carney finished 136th, frosh Alexa Galicia was 150th and senior Emily Dilts was 159th.

Senior Christopher Hoefer led the Viking boys effort. He finished mid-pack in 4:58.93.