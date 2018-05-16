South Tahoe’s Buchholz, Whittell’s White, Rippett win Northern League titles, qualify for state

Carissa Buchholz wasn't even sure she'd compete in the 3,200-meter run early in the week, ahead of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Northern League Boys' and Girls' Class 3A/2A/1A Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, in Yerington, Nevada.

She was allowed to compete in three events at the regional event and South Tahoe head coach Mark Hoefer signed her up so she'd have the option, after all, she did finish second in the state last year as a freshman. Her favorite, and preferred, events are the 800 and 1600.

She decided she'd run all three, and she won them all, including a personal best in the 3200. She is qualified in all three events for the state meet this weekend.

South Tahoe senior David Holmes, Whittell sprinters Anna White and Kyla Rippett and the Warriors boys' 4×800 relay team of Aiden Rippett, Sam Rusk, Devin Martineau Jarvis Humlick all qualified for the NIAA State High School Boys' and Girls' Track and Field Championship meets Friday and Saturday, May 18-19, at Carson High School in Carson City.

White, a junior, sped to wins in both the 200 and 400 for Class 1A. She recorded a season best in the 400, where she won the state title last year.

Kyla Rippett, a sophomore, dashed the field in the 100 to claim victory. She also finished with a personal record in the 800 but placed seventh with only the top four in each event advancing to state.

The Warriors relay team latched onto the fourth, and last, state-qualifying, spot.

Holmes, a senior, ran to third-place in the 3200 and will appear at the track and field state meet for the first time as he finishes his high school career.