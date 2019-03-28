Spring storm dumps over 1 foot of snow at Lake Tahoe ski resorts

Lake Tahoe ski resorts received a healthy replenishing of powder thanks to a spring storm.

With the calendar nearing the start of April, resorts south of Lake Tahoe are reporting over 1 foot of fresh snow in the past 48 hours.

Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Thursday morning:

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports 24-hour totals of 13 inches at its base and 16 inches at its summit; and storm totals of 16 inches at its base and 19 inches at its summit.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 13 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 16 inches.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 15 inches in 24 hours. (Storm total is same amount.)

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 6 inches in 24 hours. (Storm total is same amount.)

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports a storm total of 3-4 inches.

A slight chance of snow showers will linger through the day Thursday. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible at lake level today.