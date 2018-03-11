Squaw Valley’s Ballinger to be featured speaker at Ski Run Presents
March 11, 2018
World-class mountaineer, skier and business leader Adrian Ballinger will be Ski Run Presents' featured speaker from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Blue Angel Café.
Ballinger, of Squaw Valley, is a professional speaker and is the founder and head guide for the internationally acclaimed Alpenglow Expeditions. He has helped more than 100 clients successfully summit Mount Everest, Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain in the world, Manaslu, the eighth tallest and Cho Oyu, the sixth tallest.
Ballinger last year summited Everest without using extra oxygen, a feat about only 200 or so have achieved. He documented his ascent using Snapchat to provide an "unfiltered" look at his climbing experience.
Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. and the show, "Everest No Filter: Featuring Adrian Ballinger," begins at 7.
Trending In: Sports
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts have different policies for uphill traveling
- ‘Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey’ returns, to show at LTCC
- Squaw Valley’s Ballinger to be featured speaker at Ski Run Presents
- Sierra Nevada College winning titles at USCSA national championships
- Close competition marks final USASA slopestyle event at Sierra
Trending Sitewide
- What lies in the depths of Lake Tahoe’s waters? (video)
- UPDATE: South Tahoe Middle School student arrested after alleged threats to bring gun to school dance
- Lake Tahoe weather: Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow at lake level
- Gaming lounge opens in South Lake Tahoe
- Couple sought in connection with stolen vehicle found at Stateline casino