Squaw Valley’s Ballinger to be featured speaker at Ski Run Presents

World-class mountaineer, skier and business leader Adrian Ballinger will be Ski Run Presents' featured speaker from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Blue Angel Café.

Ballinger, of Squaw Valley, is a professional speaker and is the founder and head guide for the internationally acclaimed Alpenglow Expeditions. He has helped more than 100 clients successfully summit Mount Everest, Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain in the world, Manaslu, the eighth tallest and Cho Oyu, the sixth tallest.

Ballinger last year summited Everest without using extra oxygen, a feat about only 200 or so have achieved. He documented his ascent using Snapchat to provide an "unfiltered" look at his climbing experience.

Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. and the show, "Everest No Filter: Featuring Adrian Ballinger," begins at 7.