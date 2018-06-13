Steph Curry returning to Lake Tahoe for American Century Championship celebrity golf

Golden State Warriors star and NBA champion Steph Curry will return to Lake Tahoe’s South Shore in July for the 29th annual celebrity golf tournament.

This will be Curry’s sixth appearance at the tournament since his 2010 debut in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe.

Curry finished fourth in the tournament last year. The strong performance forced his father, Dell Curry, to take a dip in Lake Tahoe after coming out on the losing end of a bet with his son. Dell will be returning this year as well.

Harrah's and Harveys Race and Sports Book has installed the younger Curry, whose Warriors recently swept the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA championship, in the top 10 with 15:1 odds to win.

Three-time champion and former Major League All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder is the favorite at 3:1.

Curry, who also finished fourth in 2013, is the most recent addition to the field of more than 90 athletes and celebrities.

NBA notables feature Charles Barkley, longtime crowd favorite, TNT NBA analyst and Hall of Famer; Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors four-time NBA All-Star point guard; and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2018 inductee Ray Allen.

The field includes 16 Hall of Famers from various sports as well as current NFL stars Aaron Rodgers, Larry Fitzgerald, Jared Goff, Adam Thielen, Alex Smith, Robbie Gould and Golden Tate.

Former All-Pro superstars and Dallas Cowboys Tony Romo and DeMarcus Ware will be joined by tournament rookie Reggie Bush and former NFL stars Carson Palmer, Sterling Sharpe, Jim McMahon, Rodney Harrison, Joe Theismann, A.J. Hawk, Trent Dilfer and two-time tournament champion Mark Rypien.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame list includes Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Charles Woodson, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Terrell Davis and newly-elected Brian Urlacher.

Doug Pederson, head coach of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, and Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals are returning and will join head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints, making his initial appearance.

Entertainers and actors feature Larry the Cable Guy, Ray Romano, Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty, Jack Wagner, Ted Simons of Veep, Miles Teller, Fantastic Four, comedian Kevin Nealon, Alfonso Ribeiro, Anthony Anderson, and Bruce McGill.

The annual tournament has raised more than $5 million for multiple national and area charities and offers free admission to military personnel and guests.

The event tees off Friday–Sunday, July 13-15, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.