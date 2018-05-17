STFC’s U15 girls reach Nor Cal State Cup final

Provided
The South Tahoe Futbol Club’s 15-and-under girls earned a 3-2 victory that was decided by penalty kicks Saturday, May 12, in Modesto, California to advance to the Nor Cal State Cup final. The girls won a thrilling battle of penalty kicks 5-4 to reach the championship game that will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Consumnes River College in Sacramento, California. “It’s so cool how far we have come with soccer in this town,” said STFC director of coaching Nicholas Arbelaez. “What an accomplishment for these young women and representing Tahoe. Phenomenal job and thank you to the coaching staff Brandon Garinger, Brian Hogan, Aaron Moore and Mike De Loia.