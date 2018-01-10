South Tahoe wrestlers racking up impressive record

South Tahoe 170-pound junior wrestler Jose Leon is collecting an impressive record while helping the Vikings earn strong results at various tournaments.

Leon has amassed a 26-6 record this season and has finished on the podium in every tournament in which he has participated.

He most recently wrestled eight matches in two days in the 49th annual Pat Lovell Coast Classic in Santa Cruz and earned fifth place. He wrestled kids from Washington, New Mexico, Oregon and California. That finish helped the Vikings earn 25th place out of 84 teams.

"When Jose is at his best you have to search far and wide to find kids who can match up with him," said Vikings assistant coach Ryan Wallace.

Vikings sophomore Gavin Breen (113) also has emerged as a consistent threat to medal, Wallace said. Breen took second and helped the Vikings to a seventh-place finish Dec. 23 at the 23rd annual Douglas Lions Club Invitational. Breen followed that performance with three wins in five matches at Santa Cruz. He has 18 wins on the season.

Fellow sophomore Nate Singelyn (138) has also recorded 18 victories.

Recommended Stories For You

Junior Skyler Bledsoe (120) finished fourth at the Douglas tournament, went 2-2 in Santa Cruz and is showing signs of being a contender for a state medal, Wallace said.

"Skyler is one of our hardest workers," Wallace said. "Now that he can draw confidence from his recent success, you can expect some kids to be pretty sad to see his name on the bracket."

South Tahoe wrestled in the Sparks Railroader Invitational Friday and Saturday, Jan. 5-6.