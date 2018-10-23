Vote now: Tahoe Daily Tribune student-athlete of the month nominees

During the academic year the Tribune nominates a female and male athlete from each high school in its distribution area: Incline, South Tahoe and Whittell. Voting runs through Nov. 2. The two athletes who receive the most votes, one female and one male, will be featured in a future edition of the Tribune.

Kate Tong, Incline

Tong is the No. 1-ranked tennis player in Nevada's Class 3A. The junior is solid in the classroom and has not lost a singles match this season and has suffered only one loss, in doubles, dating back to last season. She helped the Highlanders earn a share of the 3A Northern League title and the top seed in the team championships. Tong also grabbed the No. 1 seed for the Individual tournament.

Tyler Knight, Incline

Knight had the best individual record this season for the Highlanders tennis team and was the teams top singles player. Knight accumulated 18 victories this season and helped Incline earn a team playoff berth. The junior is also the No. 4 seed for the individual 3A northern region tournament.

Isaiah Womack, Whittell

Womack has run wild on opposing defense since his junior season where he won the offensive player of the year. As a senior this season, Womack is still running wild with 800 rushing yards and another 200 receiving through six games. He has scored 10 rushing TDs and four receiving. The student-athlete and co-team captain scored all three touchdowns for Whittell in last week's rivalry game against Virginia City.

Shaylie Rippet, Whittell

Rippet is Whittell's leader on the volleyball court. The senior is a co-team captain and leads attacks for the Warriors. Rippet leads the team in kills and service aces and whenever head coach Necoll Morgan needs a point, she relies on her leader. Rippet performs in the classroom as well as she does on the court.

Juan Vazquez, South Tahoe

Vazquez is South Tahoe's best singles player and helped the Vikings finish second in the 3A Northern League and earn the No. 2 seed in the Nevada northern region playoffs. He is also seeded fifth in the individual northern region tournament. Vazquez won 18 matches this season, most on the team.

Giovana De Loia, South Tahoe

The speedy sophomore is just one of many weapons on the Lady Vikings soccer team, any maybe the most dangerous. De Loia leads the 3A Northern League in overall points, just ahead of her good friend and teammate Kelsey Hogan. De Loia is second on the team in goals (17) and first in the league in assists (13). She's a good student and has helped South Tahoe go unbeaten in league.