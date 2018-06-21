Sierra Nevada fishing report: Always be aware of fire danger

Hello, fellow anglers, The local kids fishing days are behind us now and it is now time for the adults to wet a line.

Before we get to the report, I would like to stress the importance of fire danger. We are a tinder box waiting for any spark to set us off. That is why it is so important to always be careful when we are out enjoying the local beauty we have.

I have had people laugh at signs that say: Campfire permit required to operate a gas stove or lantern in many areas. It may not be the stove itself that is a danger, It is the match you lit that stove with. There are stiff penalties if you have a campfire outside a designated areas. Even in some designated areas, a permit is required. It takes only minutes to obtain a permit online or at your local forestry or BLM office, or at the Alpine Chamber of Commerce in Markleeville.

There will be no excuses if you cause injury or loss, because of stupidity. The recent fire in Carson City was allegedly caused by people who did not know how to dispose of waste products properly. Not only do we need to watch ourselves, but to watch out for others and report anything that may look unsafe to the proper authorities.

Now, here is your local fishing report.

CAPLES LAKE: Caples Lake Resort and General Store is open for the season. Both the EID and the resort are available for boat lunching. The lake level is very high and the fishing has been rated very good by Joe Voss. Many anglers from boat and shore have been catching good sized rainbows. Boaters have been using flashers and worms. The shore anglers have had better success with lures, but night crawlers or Powerbait has also been productive. The lake was planted by CDFW a few weeks ago and is scheduled soon for another plant of catchable rainbows. The resort is planning to do a special plant this season of trophy trout, but that will be later in the season. Stop by Caples Lake Resort for more information.

Recommended Stories For You

WOODS LAKE: The road has now opened and the CDFW has planted the lake with rainbow trout.

RED LAKE: Fishing has been very slow. A few anglers reported a couple rainbows using salmon eggs off the dam.

BLUE LAKES: The road is open to upper and lower Blue lakes. CDFW planted catchable rainbow trout last week. I have not received any reports for the last couple weeks of fishing conditions.

BURNSIDE LAKE: The road has opened for the season and has been planted by the CDFW with catchable rainbow trout.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake level is still up, the weeds are starting to show up but still very fishable. The lake was planted last weekend by Alpine County with 1,800 pounds of 1- to 5-pound rainbow trout. The fishing has been good for shore anglers using green or salmon peach Powerbait. When Renee and I fished last Sunday with Geary and Deana Ness from Minden, we caught a half dozen rainbows and a couple cutthroat trout up to 3 pounds. Now is the time to get out the fly rod for an evening of fun with a black or olive wooly bugger.

CARSON RIVER EAST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river is running good but very fishable. The river was planted last week by Alpine County with 2- to 5-pound rainbow trout. This, along with the CDFW plant last week, has made the river equal to 100 fish per mile. Mice tails and small spinners have been most productive. Rainbow or green Powerbait has also been productive. Stop by the Carson River Resort for more information.

EAST FORK CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river is fishing well in the Hope Valley area or near Woodfords. In the canyon area is still running fast. CDFW planted the river last week with catchable rainbow trout. Alpine County planted the river last week with 2- to 5-pound rainbow trout. Floating a night crawler downstream has been very productive in the Hope Valley area. Stop by Creekside Lodge for more information.

NEVADA RECENT FISH PLANTS: Sparks Marina, Baily Pond, Martin Slough, Davis Creek, Wilson Common Pond, the Walker River East Fork.

BACK ROADS REPORT: Burnside Lake, Highland lakes, Schneider Cow camp, Poor Boy, Silver Hill and Pleasant Valley are open for the season. Closed roads are Forestdale, Loope Canyon and Wolf Creek.

JUNE LAKES REPORT:

GRANT LAKE: Grant Lake Marina and Campground (no phone service). This lake has been rising all spring due to run-off, which has led to inconsistent catching. Fishing has improved this week and will continue to do so as lake level stabilizes. I visited with some of ol' timers that fish Grant all summer and they say trolling deeper with lead core 5-7 colors is definitely picking up. A new method to me is also working: Spin gear drag a wooly bugger off a half filled cast-a-bubble about 3-5 feet deep any time you see fish feeding near the surface. Ol' Dan has been catching and releasing some nice browns this way.

RUSH CREEK: Creek is still running pretty full but is accessible. Flows should taper off soon. Some nice 2-4 pound rainbows and an occasional brown are being caught mostly on crawlers and salmon eggs. Fly fishing is picking up with dry's or streamers and buggers.

SILVER LAKE: Silver Lake Resort (760-648-7525). I always suggest stopping in at the resort to get the latest on what's working. Silver has been consistently cranking out nice 2-6 pound Oregon Desert Springs rainbows since last August due to an aggressive stocking program. Most are being caught with the typical floating baits from a boat.

GULL LAKE: Gull Lake Marina (760-648-7539). William at the Marina says fishing has slowed a bit for the uninformed so make sure you check for some tips. Fishing should pick up with the weather change coming and CDFW stocking each week. My pal "Big Al" and I were out last week and did great pulling in some nice rainbows up to 16 inches.

JUNE LAKE: Big Rock Resort (760-648-7717) and June Lake Marina (760-648-7726). Mike at Big Rock tells me trolling a needlefish about 3 colors is working for some nice rainbows and 7-9 colors (40-50 feet) with Tazmanians for up to 4-pound cutthroats lurking in deeper water. Powerbait as always is working as Susanna from Southern California hauled in a 3¼-pound Rainbow rolling some dough. Abby at June Lake Marina reports about the same and suggests working the ledges near the shorelines in the mornings then moving deeper as the day warms up. This report was provided by Ernie's Tackle and Ski Shop (760-648-7756).

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a photo of your catch, send it to dprice@recordcourier.com and if you have a question or report in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722. Good fishin' and tight lines.