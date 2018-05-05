Mac-the-Naw: Youth fishing derbies upcoming

Hello, fellow anglers. I can't tell you how exciting this time of year is. Many of the local rivers have opened for fishing, the higher lakes are thawing, and most important, the local kids fishing derbies are only a month away.

First is the Lampe Park Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 and is open to young anglers ages 3-12. You will need to preregister for the free event, you can do this in the Walgreen's parking lot on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. You may also register at Accolades Trophies, Engraving & Gifts in Gardnerville Monday though Friday during regular business hours. Sign-ups for volunteers are also accepted at both locations. Registration forms may be obtained from Heather Gertsch by email at heather_gertsch@yahoo.com or by calling 775-684-9018. Volunteers can contact Laura Lonero at 775-430-0592- lauralnr1@gmail.com. If you would like to become a sponsor you can contact Steve Hamilton by email at KFDvolunteers@aol.com or call him at 775-392-3579.

On June 2 in South Lake Tahoe, the Sawmill Ponds Kids Derby (2.5 miles west of the "Y" on the corner of Lake Tahoe Blvd and Sawmill Road) will be open to anglers 14 years of age and younger. No preregistration is required for the event and will run from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information call Victor Babbitt at the Tahoe Fly Fishing Outfitters at 530-541-8208.

What a way to spend a weekend with the kids. You can go to Sawmill Pond on Saturday and preregister to fish Lampe Park on Sunday. Both of these events are oriented to introduce the sport of fishing and bringing families together to enjoy the great outdoors. Speaking of outdoors. Many of us will be starting to get out and do some camping in our surrounding areas. Remember that you need to obtain a California campfire permit. You can get one at the visitors center in Alpine County, or you can go online to wildfireca.org/campfire-permit. You will need to watch a video and answer some questions correctly. You will then be able to print out your permit. Permits are valid until the end of the 2018 calendar year. One last thing to make a note of, this time of year is when snakes are starting to come out. I am talking about rattlesnakes. They are not just seen at lower lying areas, they are in the East Carson River area all the way up past Highway 4 Wolf Creek area. Don't let altitude fool you, always be aware of the area around you. Now for a look at our local fishing report:

LAKE TAHOE: The mackinaw bite has been very good fishing the Cal Neva Carnelian Bay area. 150 to 240 feet of water has been most productive. Average size has been 2 -6 pounds. For those new to the area, all motorized watercraft require an inspection for AIS prior to launching into Lake Tahoe, Fallen Leaf Lake and Donner lakes. This is to prevent invasive species like the Quagga mussels and the New Zealand mudsnails from entering our lakes. Always remember to clean, drain and dry your vessel every time you leave a body of water. The inspection stations will be at highways 89 and 50 in Myers and at highway 89, off Alpine Meadows Road north of Tahoe City. They will also be at the junction of highways 50 and 28 in Douglas County. Call Blue Ribbon Fishing Charters at 530-544-6552 for more fishing information.

SILVER LAKE: The lake is 80 percent thawed as of May 1.

Recommended Stories For You

CAPLES LAKE: The lake was 75 percent thawed as of May 1. The ice will come off quickly now and the resort is trying to be ready by mid May. Call 209-258-8888 for more information.

BLUE LAKES: The road is open to Faith Valley, 4.5 miles in to the third gate.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The campground and improved boat ramp was scheduled to open on Friday. The water level is up and the fishing has picked up. One family of three caught three fish each, including a 24-inch cutthroat trout. The California Department of Wildlife planted 600 pounds of catchable rainbow trout this week.

CARSON RIVER WEST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: The fishing has been good in the Hope Valley area. One report was received about a lady angler who caught a 9.5-pound rainbow over the weekend. The Woodfords Canyon area has some very fast moving waters right now so I would stay between Sorensen's Resort in Hope Valley and Blue Lakes Road. The Alpine County Fish Commission, funded by the South Tahoe Public Utility District, has planted 800 pounds of 1- to 10-pound rainbow trout last week. The CDFW planted 800 pounds of catchable rainbows. Stop by the Creekside Lodge in Markleeville for more information.

EAST FORK CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: Fishing over the weekend was slow, mainly due to low water temperatures. There were a few rainbows brought in, ranging 2 to 4 pounds. Most were caught on lures with a few on salmon eggs. The water is running good with a slight green tint to it. The Alpine County Fish Commission, funded by the South Tahoe Public Utility District, planted 800 pounds of 1- to 10-pound rainbow trout last week. The CDFW planted 800 pounds of catchable rainbow trout last week as well. With warmer temperatures the fishing will be good and the biting should pick up. Don't forget to stop by the Carson River Resort to have your picture taken for the Naw hall of fame as well as the resort's book of fame. Stop by Carson River Resort, located on the east fork of the Carson River, for more information.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you have a question regarding our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722 or contact dprice@recordcourier.com if you have photo of your catch. Hope to see you on the waters. Good fishin' and tight lines.