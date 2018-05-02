Vote for Tahoe Daily Tribune’s nominees for Student Athletes of the Month

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is showcasing two high school student athletes, one male and one female, each month of the academic year, and you decide which athletes we feature. Head to http://www.tahoedailytribune.com starting May 2 and select your choice for the student athletes of the month. Voting will run for one week. The winners will be featured in the Tribune later this month.

MALE

Chris Pfister

Pfister has developed into an ace on the South Tahoe Vikings pitching staff. The right-hander won all four of his starts in April, including two complete game shutouts. He earned a save in his other mound appearance. In his last outing, he tossed eight shutout innings and also provided the game-winning hit against Fernley on April 28 to clinch a postseason berth.

Alex Byer

Byer, a big, strong lineman for the Whittell Warriors football team in the fall, dials back the ferocity on the links in the spring. The senior helped the Warriors golf team win its last tournament, the Sage Ridge Invitational, and also is helping the squad make a push to reach the state tournament.

FEMALE

Alex Otomo

Otomo consistently performs at a high level in our region for the South Tahoe Vikings swim team. She is working hard at high and club practices to become on of the best swimmers in the state. Alex recently shattered the one-minute barrier in the 100-meter freestyle by posting two 57-second 100 free races at the Northwest Pool in Reno.

Olivia Craig

Just a freshman, Craig has stepped into a key role for the Whittell Warriors softball team. She plays one of the most demanding positions on the diamond, catcher. The young, budding star also takes care of business at the plate. She is hitting .421 on the season and is second on the team in runs scored and stolen bases behind last month's student-athlete winner Kaitlyn Kjer.