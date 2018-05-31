Tahoe Daily Tribune’s nominees for Student Athletes of the Month

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is showcasing two high school student athletes, one male and one female, each month of the academic year, and you decide which athletes we feature. Head to http://www.tahoedailytribune.com starting June 2 and select your choice for the student athletes of the month. Voting will run for one week. The winners will be featured in the Tribune at a later date.

Female

Carissa Buchholz

The South Tahoe sophomore won three individual Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A track and field championships. Buchholz won the 800-, 1600-, and 3200-meter runs to sweep the long distance running events at Carson City. Buchholz this year won four state championships, including the cross country 3A title in the fall.

Anna White

The Whittell junior speedster won two individual Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A Track and Field Championships. White won both the 200- and 400-meter runs while teammate claimed the 100-meter dash as the Warriors swept the sprint events. White also won the state championship in the 400 as a sophomore.

Male

Jarvis Humlick

The Whittell senior in his first track and field season was named the boy's most valuable player. He helped the Warriors 4×800 relay team place seventh in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A Track and Field Championships. During May, he also set a personal best in the long jump and tied his best in the high jump. Humlick studies as hard as he trains and will graduate with an astronomical 4.6 grade point average.

Chris Pfister

The South Tahoe senior is the first student-athlete to be nominated for the award in back-to-back months, but Pfister's efforts in the classroom and on the baseball field warranted the honor. Pfister developed into the Vikings ace on the mound, winning six of eight decisions this season. He also closed out Churchill County in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Baseball Championships by retiring the last seven batters while the offense came back to keep the Vikings' season alive.