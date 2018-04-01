Tahoe Daily Tribune’s nominees for Student Athletes of the Month

Female

Hannah Lucas

Hannah swam personal best times in the 100-yard breaststroke and 50 freestyle and also had strong times in a pair of relays to help short-handed South Tahoe beat Fernley in its first swim meet of the season. Hannah is an integral part of a strong girls' team and is pushing herself hard in practice. Head coach Will Davenport expects her times to drop due to her effort.

Kaitlyn Kjer

Kaitlyn is tearing the cover off the softball to start her senior season for Whittell. The senior is 7 for 9 with three doubles and three walks. She is hitting .778 and has an on-base percentage of .833. She leads the team in almost every statistical category. Warriors coach Lindsey Oexle said she's the team leader and also puts maximum effort into her schoolwork. Male

Cameron Johnson

Cameron is hitting pretty well for South Tahoe but he's dominated on the mound. The junior has pitched in five of the Vikings first 10 games and has allowed a single run on eight hits and two walks in 13 1/3 innings. He has 11 strikeouts and two victories. His last appearance on the mound was his first start of the season where he threw a 3-hit shutout against Churchill County. He's also hitting .333.

Isaiah Womack

Isaiah, a junior, is a three-sport athlete for the Warriors. He was quarterback of the Warriors football team, played a large role on the championship hoops squad and is now starring on the baseball diamond this spring. Womack has scored 10 runs in the first seven games while hitting .400. He's also swiped an amazing 20 bases without being caught.