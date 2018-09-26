 Tahoe local Hausfeld drains ace at Tahoe Paradise GC | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tahoe local Hausfeld drains ace at Tahoe Paradise GC

Provided

South Shore local Ted Hausfeld drained a hole-in-one Sunday, Sept. 2, while playing at Tahoe Paradise Golf Course in Meyers. Hausfeld used a 6-iron from about 125 yards to ace hole No. 13.