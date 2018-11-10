Tahoe Prep Hockey Academy to host game Saturday afternoon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Prep Hockey Academy varsity team will host a home game this weekend and admission is free.

Tahoe Prep will play St. Mary's Preparatory High School Rams at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena.

The game is part of the team's competition in the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League. The team also plays in the San Jose Sharks High School League.

Tahoe Prep comes into Saturday's contest fresh off a 7-0 victory Tuesday night over Los Gatos at the Solar4America Ice in San Jose.

Tahoe is 2-1 in the Sharks league, good for third place in the early season standings. Tahoe has one win and an overtime loss in the Ducks league.

Tahoe Prep will also three games in three days, Nov. 30-Dec. 2, against Hyland Hills minor AA team. Games will be played at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 a.m., respectively, on those days.