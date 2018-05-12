Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association spring party set for tonight
May 12, 2018
The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association will host a party from 6 to 9 .m. Saturday, May 12, at South Lake Brewing Company to celebrate and kickoff the season.
The free event for all ages will provide information on upcoming events and projects the association is working on, along with a raffle and membership drive. Biking videos will be shown all night.
Food will be sold by the South Lake Tahoe Police Association and the proceeds will be used to purchase bikes and equipment for local children.
