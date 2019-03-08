USASA boarder/skiercross events popular for Lake Tahoe North, South shores

Even with the heavy snow this weekend, there was a big turnout for the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association events at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

There were 102 competitors for the final Slopestyle of the season on Saturday and 80 and 77 competitors Sunday for a pair of halfpipe events.

Athletes came from all edges of California.

The week before, both shores of Lake Tahoe converged at Sierra for boardercross and skiercross events on both days of the weekend and there were over 120 competitors on each day.

This weekend a special event will be held honoring Natasha Sagucka, a Sierra-at-Tahoe team member that died in 2017 at age 24 from acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"Jammin' for Tash" will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

The event is sponsored by Sierra and USASA South Tahoe Series as a public rail jam benefit with a $1,000 purse.

Registration is $40 and will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Solstice.

All money raised will benefit local singer/musician Helena Kletch, who worked at Base Camp Pizza and is currently undergoing aggressive treatment for leukemia and is waiting for a bone marrow transplant.