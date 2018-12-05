Viking boys run up against stiff competition at Wild West Shootout
December 5, 2018
The South Tahoe boys' basketball team couldn't get over Echo Summit late last week to reach its scheduled tournament due to snowy conditions so the Vikings traded with another team and participated in the Wild West Shootout at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno.
It was a step up in competition and the Vikings likely played the best teams they will see this season and lost all three games.
The Vikings lost Thursday 62-22 to the host school and followed that Friday with a 67-18 loss to Birmingham, of Lake Balboa in southern California.
They finished the tournament Saturday with an 80-47 loss to Douglas.
South Tahoe (0-3) will open Northern League play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Fernley at home.
