Viking golfers earn fifth in league meet at Ruby View GC

The South Tahoe Vikings boy's golf team earned fifth place in a Northern League tournament Wednesday, April 18, at Ruby View Golf Course (par 71) in Elko, Nevada.

Mickey Sullivan shot an 87 to lead the Vikings, whose top four players scored 362, three shots ahead of sixth place.

Also for South Tahoe, Bailey Sommerfield scored a 90, Connor Molesworth fired a 91 and Dalton Drum recorded a 94. Marcus Slack shot a 95 and Cody Pakes had a 99. The top four scorers are used to create the team's overall score.

Teams competing included Churchill County, Dayton, Elko, Fernley, Lowry, Sparks, Spring Creek and Truckee.

The Vikings played in another league meet Thursday at Spring Creek Golf Course.